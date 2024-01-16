Thanks for checking out our community sourcing page!
Leo & Company Essex Junction
Crowdfunding
- Give Just to Give
This is for those who just want to support You have our heartfelt gratitude and a hand written card coming your way along with a hug or high five of your choosing!$50.00
- Swag Bag
Swag Bag Includes!! - Leo & Co Tee - Leo & Co Tote - Leo & Co Stickers (3) - High Five or Hug (your preference) - Hand written thank you card ** PS colors of shirts/totes are not finalized$200.00
- Party at Leo & Co!
Any night after 5pm the space is yours! We will provide catering for up to 20 guests. This price is for the rental and food for 20 guests only, does not include tax/gratuity for staff. Option for beverage catering or additional food catering for more guests available for additional charges.$2,000.00
- Lunch with Leo!
Feed your staff for your next big meeting or staff/team day. Catering for your office delivered right to you! This is for up to 20 people and does not include tax/gratuity.$1,000.00
